Crews respond to 'fire in open' near Whitchurch

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has assisted Cheshire Fire Service at a fire in Combermere, Chesire, following reports of a fire in the open.

One fire appliance was mobilised from Whitchurch, at around 5.17pm, working alongside Cheshire fire teams.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as Fire in Open in Cheshire.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Whitchurch."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for more information.