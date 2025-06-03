A shopping trolley at Asda and a recycling bin went on fire in Telford - firefighters update
Firefighters rushed to two open fires in Telford in the early hours of the morning in the same area - just 13 minutes apart.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received two calls regarding incidents in Southwater Way, Telford, at around 2am today (Tuesday, June 3).
The first call, reporting an open fire, was received at 1:56am.
Firefighters from Telford Central’s station rushed to the scene to find a recycling bin and shopping trolley outside the Asda alight.
Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze and the incident concluded at 2:03am.
Just 13 minutes later, at 2:16am, the fire service received another call reporting an open fire in Southwater Way again.
Firefighters dispatched from Telford Central’s station and found one bin ablaze.
Crews used a hosereel jet to put out the fire and the incident concluded at 2:18am.