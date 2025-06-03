A shopping trolley at Asda and a recycling bin went on fire in Telford - firefighters update

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received two calls regarding incidents in Southwater Way, Telford, at around 2am today (Tuesday, June 3).

The first call, reporting an open fire, was received at 1:56am.

There were two fire incidents in Southwater at around 2am today (June 3). Photo: Bob Greaves

Firefighters from Telford Central’s station rushed to the scene to find a recycling bin and shopping trolley outside the Asda alight.

Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze and the incident concluded at 2:03am.

Just 13 minutes later, at 2:16am, the fire service received another call reporting an open fire in Southwater Way again.

Firefighters dispatched from Telford Central’s station and found one bin ablaze.

Crews used a hosereel jet to put out the fire and the incident concluded at 2:18am.