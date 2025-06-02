‘We are being terrorised by a flock of peacocks in our quaint Staffordshire village - they keep us up until 2am’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Residents of a quaint Staffordshire village have spoken of their hell at being terrorised by a flock of 40 peacocks - which destroy their gardens and keep them awake at night past 2am.

The noisy birds have been ruffling feathers in Tutbury, to the point where council bosses have now issued a warning urging people not to feed them. Fed-up locals say the peacocks trample their plants, leave droppings on driveways and vehicles and can be heard squawking from between 5am to 2am the next morning.

Villagers say the pesky flock has become an "invasion of their privacy" as they regularly climb on rooftops as well as munching on their vegetable patches.

Retired dinner lady Marion West, 71, said: "They're a bit of a pain - they're up half the night squawking and keep you awake. I squirt them with a water pistol if they come near me. If you're not careful, they poo everywhere, and it's such a mess.

"They eat your flowers too, they're a pain in the backside.And when they walk on your roof, it sounds like you've got burglars."

Another local resident, who did not wish to be named, said: "They're an absolute nuisance, making noise first thing in the morning.

"When I moved here 12 years ago, there was one peacock and a peahen, and now there's well over 20. They gather on the roofs and keep us all awake, they're absolutely terrible."

Another unnamed resident added: "They're such a nuisance, getting all on your plants and making a mess everywhere. I mean, they're lovely birds, but when they're up at 5:30am squawking, you don't need it.”

Heather Hunter-Harris, 63, who has been living in the area for more than 16 years, said the peacocks were part of Tutbury's charm.

She said: "They're alright, they are loud, and they're up early. But most birds are. They're cheeky, and if they can get food out of you they will, but I just don't feed them.But the peacocks have always been in Tutbury. I feel like if you take those out, you're taking Tutbury away.”

Tutbury Parish Council has now encouraged villagers not to feed the peacocks, as it makes them harder to deter, after admitting they had become a "serious problem".

Council chair Francis Crossley said he believed there were 26 peacocks during the council's last count but there could now be up to 40. He added: "As a Parish Council, we haven't really taken a view as they're not ours. Some people love them, but some people can't bear them, it's a Marmite situation. They're nice to hear in the background, but not outside your house.”

Mystery still surrounds where the peacocks came from after Tutbury Castle denied the birds were their responsibility.

A spokesperson for the the Duchy of Lancaster said: "At present, the site does not have a tenant, as it is undergoing restoration works. With regard to the peacocks, they have never been owned or formally associated with the castle."