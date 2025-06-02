Thousands raised for charity as hundreds turn out for Telford youth football tournament

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The first ever Telford Summer Series concluded on Sunday (June 1), at the home of NC United in Wellington.

The event was the culmination of a summer tournament, with 26 teams taking part over the day.

The Telford Summer Series raised funds in memory of two Shropshire youngsters.

Involving under-eights and under-nines teams, the tournament began in March and included a total of 53 teams, playing group matches, knockouts, then progressing to the finals.

Present on the day to hand out medals to the participants were three professional footballers: Sam Whittall of AFC Telford United, former Wolverhampton Wanderers star Adam Proudlock and Shrewsbury Town's Elliott Bennett.

Funds raised from the series, through donations, supporters, business sponsorship, and more, have been split between two charities - The Harry Johnson Trust and Papyrus.

Hundreds of people attended the tournament.

The Harry Johnson Trust was created in memory of Shropshire youngster Harry Johnson, who died following a nine-month fight with Double Hit Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.

The funds raised by the charity support other young people being cared for by the oncology team at The Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Papyrus is a charity dedicated to preventing youth suicide, and was selected in support of Telford's Max Turton, who took his own life last year.

Harry's mum, Sally Johnson, and Max's father, Chris, both attended the event on Sunday where they received cheques for funding raised for the charities.

The summer series was set up by two men: David Boynton of Lawley Lightmoor FC and Alan Thornton of NC United.

Battling for possession in the Telford Summer Series.

David said they had been thrilled at the way the event had gone, describing it as a 'roaring success'.

He said: "The aim was to get kids playing beyond the Telford season, beyond the bad weather on some better pitches.

"We thought that we could raise some money doing it and support two wonderful charities."

Scores of teams took part in the Telford Summer Series.

On the day NC United donated the use of the clubhouse, while all the officials who refereed the matches donated their match fees.

David added: "The matches were played in a real celebratory spirit. There was a real carnival atmosphere and it was just a sense of joy and celebration really."

He praised everyone who had helped on the day and those who had supported the event in the run-up to Sunday, saying they had all contributed to providing a great day for the young footballers, and some important funds for vital charities.

He said: "Everyone was in on the goal which was to provide kids a platform to play some extra football, win some medals, and raise some money for two fantastic charities."

People can still support the fundraising by visiting the Just Giving page.