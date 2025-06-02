Shropshire teens cycle 100 miles to Anfield in memory of friend who took his own life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 17-year-olds took on the challenge by cycling from AFC Telford United to Anfield in memory of a former classmate at Haberdashers Adams in Newport who took his own life.

The teenagers on their trip

Max Turton died last August, aged 16.

On Friday (May 30) former classmates Ewan Robson, Wes Hobbs-Moore, Dillon Mahey, Sonny Allen, Arwinder Bagdri and Ollie Evans set off from the SEAH Stadium in Wellington at 8am to begin the epic in memory of Max and to raise money for Papyrus Prevention of Young Suicide.

At Anfield

The teens rode 60 miles on Friday and then stayed at a hotel in Northwich, before completing the remaining 40 miles on Saturday.

At Anfield with Katie Turton (Max’s mum) and his brother Ben

Max's parents were there to greet them as they made it to Anfield, the home of Max Turton's beloved Liverpool FC, around lunchtime.

The boys on the trip

After crossing the finish line outside Anfield, Ewen said: “It has been really challenging but we got through it.

“The best thing was just being together all six of us and doing something that is really important to all of us to remember Max.

Max died aged 16

“On one day we did 18 miles in one stint when it was raining and that was tough, and there were a couple of a falls along the way, but it has been really good that we have managed to do it, to remember Max and to raise money for a good cause that may stop another family like Max's from having to go through what his went through.”

The boys have so far raised just over £5,200, smashing their £4,000 target, but hope to raise even more as their charity page is still active.

Learn more and donate at https://www.justgiving.com/page/100-mile-cycle.