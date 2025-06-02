Residents in village near Shrewsbury experience power cut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

National Grid said 28 properties in Longden were affected by a power cut today (Monday, June 2).

The outage was first reported to the company at 10.54am.

National Grid has described the power cut as a 'low voltage' incident, which it says tend to be smaller and more localised outages.

The problem is expected to be resolved by 2pm.

Further information can be found on National Grid's live power cut map.