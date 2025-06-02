Plans for 16 affordable homes are revealed for former community centre in Hay-on-Wye

Pegasus developments and Hedyn housing association want to redevelop the site of the former Hay-on-Wye community centre off Oxford Road in the town.

They are currently holding a pre-application consultation which allows residents and consultees to give their views on the proposal before the application is formally lodged with Bannau Brycheiniog national park planners.

Planning agents LRM planning explained that the proposal also includes details about access, landscape, sustainable drainage, and associated works.

LRM planning said “Prior to submitting the planning application, we are undergoing a statutory pre-application consultation exercise in line with Welsh Government guidelines.

“Every comment received will be reviewed, and the PAC Report will respond to each comment raised.”

They add that there will be further opportunity to comment on the application once Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority who are the local planning authority for this part of Powys, receive the application and it goes live.

The future of the former community hall in the town has been a topic of discussion at the council.

Local county councillor for Hay, Councillor Gareth Ratcliff (Liberal Democrat) had asked for an update on the site’s future.

Cllr Ratcliffe said: “The former community centre site has remained empty for several years, and there is growing concern about its future use.

“The site was originally sold to Wales and West Housing, but I was informed last year that they no longer hold the site.

“I would be grateful if you could confirm who currently owns or holds responsibility for the site and provide an update on any plans for the site.

“The delivery of affordable housing has long been anticipated for this location.”

Deputy council leader and cabinet member for housing, Councillor Matthew Dorrance (Labour) explained that the site when owned by Wales and West housing association had received outline planning permission for 19 housing units.

This establishes the principle that the site can accommodate housing.

Cllr Dorrance said: “We understand that the site is now owned by Hedyn, a housing association created through the merger of housing associations Melin Homes and Newport City Homes.

“We have been advised that Hedyn intends to develop 12 two bed houses and four one bed flats as social rent tenure.”

“The proposed development will be considered for allocation of social Housing grant.”

Cllr Dorrance added “We await further details from Hedyn on the project.”

The pre-application consultation ends on Friday June 20.

To give Hedyn/Pegasus development your views on the scheme visit https://lrmplanning.com/consultation/former-community-centre-off-oxford-road-hay-on-wye/

How the Hay-on-Wye Community Centre Site as it looks now - from Google Streetview.