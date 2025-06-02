“I look forward to attending as many community events as possible,” said Llandrindod Wells’ new mayor

Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva was elected as mayor and chairman of Llandrindod Wells Town Council recently at the annual meeting.

Councillor Kim Nicholls was elected as deputy mayor for 2025/2026.

It is the third time Councillor Deeks-D’Silva has been mayor of the town, his second term was during the Covid pandemic.

Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva said: “I am privileged to have been elected for a third term as the Chair of Llandrindod Wells Town Council and Mayor of the town.

“My last term in office was during the pandemic but as a Council we still achieved good things for the town despite the lockdowns.

“I am looking forward to leading the Town Council as a team for the benefit of Llandrindod Wells and its residents.

“I also look forward to attending as many community events as possible as Mayor of the Happiest Place to live in Wales.”

Outgoing Mayor Councillor Marcia Morgan said: “It has been an honour to be Chair/Mayor of our wonderful town for the past two years and it will be an experience that I will never forget.

“A heartfelt thank you to residents of Llandrindod Wells for their support and for warmly welcoming me to fundraising events and to visits to local volunteer/charity organisations.

“You all do such a wonderful job and I continue to be humbled by the time that so many of you give to help others.

“Thank you to our town clerk, administrative assistant, our new town caretaker, Steve Gealy at Powys County Council and to those town councillors both past and present, who have supported me.

“I will now make use of my skills by supporting our community in other ways. We have such a strong community spirit here and should all be very proud that Llandrindod Wells has been voted Wales’ happiest place to live - yet again!”