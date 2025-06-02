A popular Mid Wales agricultural show which would have been marking its 45th event, has been postponed for this year

Pont ar Elan Show would usually take place on the first Saturday of June – June 7 this year.

But just a month before the show, which focuses on hound, terrier and lurcher classes, classes for whippets, spaniels and sheepdogs and local and open child handler classes, it was postponed by the committee.

In a statement on the show’s Facebook page they said: “This is a difficult post to write, but unfortunately this year Pont Ar Elan show will be postponed for 2025.

“The next show will be 6th June 2026.

“Please keep the date in your diaries - as always it’s the first Saturday in June.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their continued support and hope you all enjoy the 2025 showing season.”

Many people said it was sad and a shame that the show, which usually hosts prestigious qualifiers for the Countryman’s Weekly Champion of Champions, North Wales Champion of Champions and the Welsh Counties Champion of Champions, was postponed.

The show’s craft tent usually hosts hard fought competitions for the photographic classes and the very popular best beard competition.