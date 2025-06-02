Latest weather update: Shropshire set to see 'sunny intervals' but some rain in first week of June

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Met Office has said that Shropshire is set for some higher temperatures despite sporadic heavy rain and 'haze'.

The update comes as Oswestry, Telford and Shrewsbury continue to experience temperatures in the high teens, with the Met Office saying that the weather will be fine and settled, but with rain and wind overnight.

Today (Monday, June 2) maximum temperatures are expected to reach 21C before turning slightly colder and hazy tonight as strong winds and heavy rain hit the region.

The Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury

Tuesday will see a cloudy start with a maximum temperature of 19C. Blustery showers will break up the sunshine in some areas before getting cooler and turning more windy in the afternoon.

The week ahead will see changeable weather for the region, with 'clear winds' going eastwards during the mornings, before turning brighter, with an average temperature of 19C for the week.

Met Office meteorologist Kathryn Chalk said: "It will be a case of sunny spells and frequent blustery showers moving throughout. Some showers could be heavy, perhaps with the odd rumble of thunder and some hail, and even some snow over the highest mountains in Scotland.

"So, it's feeling cool here, but in any sunshine and in sheltered spots we will see temperatures climbing from 18C to 21C."

See the full weather report for Shropshire below:

Today:

A largely fine day with sunny spells, and the odd isolated shower during the morning. Sunshine turning increasingly hazy from the west with heavy rain and strong winds arriving overnight. Maximum temperature 21C.

Tonight:

Turning wet and windy overnight as a band of rain arrives from the west. The rain will prove heavy for a time before easing from the west by dawn. Minimum temperature 9C.

Tuesday:

A cloudy start with rain continuing to clear eastwards during the morning. Turning brighter from the west with sunny spells and blustery showers following, these locally heavy. Maximum temperature 19C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Remaining changeable over the coming days with sunny spells and showers likely. A longer spell of rain for some on Thursday, before showers return on Friday. Near normal temperatures.