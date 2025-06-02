‘More volunteers are needed for the junior section of a Mid Wales football club to continue’, organisers say

Knighton Football Club's annual general meeting takes place on June 16

Knighton Junior Football Club currently has approximately 70 junior members and it is a successful club.

But they have warned that they need more volunteers and more roles to be filled to continue the junior section of Knighton Football Club.

Their annual general meeting will take place at the football club on Monday, June 16 at 7.30pm.

Anyone who would like to get involved and help the club should go along to the meeting, send a message to 07989 654843 or email knightonjuniorsfc211@gmail.com.