Kington Museum stalwarts and the town’s ‘go to’ man were presented with this year’s Civic Awards

Kington's 'go to' man presented with the Mayor's Special Award by Kington Mayor Councillor Philip Sell

The best of community life in Kington was showcased at the recent annual town meeting.

The meeting was a chance for all residents to learn about the town council’s work in the last year, but also to hear from other groups and organisations operating in the town.

The meeting also included the Kington Civic Awards ceremony and it was held in The Burton Hotel.

In a function room packed with local residents, local organisations gave brief reports on their work for the community in the last year.

These included the Youth Club, the Tree Wardens, the Cricket Club, Walking for Health, Kington Surgery Patients' Group and the Town Council.

After the reports, two special civic awards were presented to members of the community who, in the view of the Town Council, have made an outstanding contribution to local life.

The Town Council's Community Award was presented to Chris and Wendy Jones who, for many years, have run Kington Museum and History Centre.

Chris has been a font of local knowledge, and a tireless advocate for the museum showing people round, carrying out research, caring for the building, and fundraising by selling second hand books.

Wendy is a qualified curator having obtained the Museum and History Society’s Accreditation status, and is skilled in all aspects of preserving records and exhibits for the future.

Alan Dixon was presented with the Mayor's Special Award for his tireless volunteer work for the community.

As well as having a full-time job he leads the volunteer fire crew at Kington Fire Station.

He was described as the 'go to' man when you need something done in Kington, be it putting up bunting and flags, organising the annual firework display, or spraying fake snow for the Christmas Lights switch-on ceremony.