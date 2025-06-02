A man who was racing in a convoy of three vehicles hitting speeds of over 100mph on a Mid Wales road, has been sentenced

Daniel Archie Robinson admitted driving a Mini Cooper dangerously on the A483 towards Crossway, Builth Wells on October 11 2024, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court previously.

The 21 year-old of Hambro Close, Rayleigh, Essex was said by witnesses to have almost collided with an on-coming vehicle in the middle of the day.

Many witnesses described the convoy as ‘boy racers’ and said they were driving in excess of 100mph, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Chairman of the Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Lorna Jones told Robinson: “You probably have bigger roads in Essex and that is not as much fun to drive on. We are not a rally track and we don’t like people coming here and using our roads like a rally track, driving in excess of 100mph is not acceptable.”

The case against Robinson was remitted to Southend on Sea Magistrates Court which sentenced him recently.

The court was told the 21 year old lives with his disabled mother and he is the main bread winner. He is on the autistic spectrum and was working as a delivery driver for Asda and does not have any previous cautions or convictions.

He was given a 12 month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement sessions.

Robinson was also banned from the road for 12 months starting from the date of the interim disqualification on April 22 2025 and he will have to pass an extended competence test before getting his licence back