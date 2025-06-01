Shropshire Star
Close

The winners of a Powys silver band's draw have been announced

The winners of the Knighton Town Silver Band 100 Club draw, have been selected for June

By Karen Compton
Published
Supporting image for story: The winners of a Powys silver band's draw have been announced
The winners of the Knighton Town Silver Band 100 Club draw, have been selected for June

 In first place and winning £15 was Ellen Carter of Chepstow. 

Mr J Morgan of Knighton was in second place winning £10 and in third place was Gill Deakins of Craven Arms, who won £5.

The band holds a draw for the 100 club every month.

For more information on the band email Knightontownsilverband@gmail.com, contact band Chairman Andy Beckingham on 07816259784 or Musical Director Sarah Freeman on 07939570920.

Similar stories

Most popular