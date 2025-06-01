The winners of a Powys silver band's draw have been announced
The winners of the Knighton Town Silver Band 100 Club draw, have been selected for June
Published
In first place and winning £15 was Ellen Carter of Chepstow.
Mr J Morgan of Knighton was in second place winning £10 and in third place was Gill Deakins of Craven Arms, who won £5.
The band holds a draw for the 100 club every month.
For more information on the band email Knightontownsilverband@gmail.com, contact band Chairman Andy Beckingham on 07816259784 or Musical Director Sarah Freeman on 07939570920.