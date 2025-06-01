South Shropshire estate plans for new park for nervous dogs gets tails wagging

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In April, Downton Hall Estates applied for permission to create a private, enclosed dog walking facility east of Middleton near Ludlow.

The proposed site was a patch of land next to the former Clee Hill Railway Line, bounded by the appropriately named Dogditch Brook.

The application said the site would be for dog owners "who are not comfortable or confident about walking their dogs in public areas" - perhaps due to their dog's nervousness or their own limited mobility.

Documents, submitted by Weijer Architects, continued: "The facility is also aimed at those dog owners who would like to let their dog run free and off the lead, something that is not always possible in public parks where there are other dogs and also small children about, or in the open countryside when there is livestock around."

Access to the new site would be via single-lane track off the B4364, part of which consists of the former railway track.

The plans included a small, private parking area, and 6ft-fencing that would surround the site - accessed by a gate controlled with an access code provided to those who have booked online.

According to the application, sessions would be 50 minutes long and no more than five dogs would be allowed at the site at one time.

The application has now been approved by Shropshire Council's planning department, subject to a range of conditions.

As part of the approval, use of the site for dog training and exercise is restricted to between 6am and 9pm during the summer and 7.30am and 6pm during the winter.

The site is also restricted to no more than ten dogs and five cars present on the site at any one time.

The application and council's decision are available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number: 25/01153/FUL