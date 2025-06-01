Lancaster bomber soars over spectators to mark multi-million pound Cosford RAF Museum transformation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On Saturday (May 31), families from across the Midlands were invited to attend 'The Big Lift Off' event at Cosford's RAF Museum.

The day, which was packed with entertainment and thrilling aerial displays, marked the start of a site-wide multi-million pound transformation project.

As part of the celebrations, crowds gathered to watch a spectacular flypast by a Lancaster heavy bomber from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight as well as a skydiving display that saw parachutists land in the museum grounds.

Just last month it was announced the Cosford museum had been awarded £9,286,778 by the National Lottery Heritage Fund for its development programme plans.

The plans include the installation of a new collections hub, the redevelopment of a hangar as a new exhibit and learning centre, and the transformation of the museum's outdoor spaces.

With less than one per cent of the museum's national collection on display, the new collections hub will allow the public to access hundreds of artefacts currently locked away in storage off-site at MOD Stafford.

On Saturday, the first of these treasured items were delivered to the Cosford site from Stafford through a range of means - including via skydivers, vintage vehicles, cyclists and even on foot.

As well as celebrating the start of the project, Saturday saw the launch of the museum’s new fundraising appeal – The Crate Escape. The appeal will help raise the final funds needed for the redevelopment plans.

Work on the museum’s major transformation will begin later this year, with completion expected in 2027.