Watch: Firefighters battle blaze at Welshpool factory 'sparked by electric car'

Firefighters from Powys and Shropshire were sent to the incident at the Buttington Cross Enterprise Park, Welshpool, just before 1.30am today (Saturday, May 31).

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, aiding the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, dispatched two engines including the aerial ladder platform from its Oswestry and Shrewsbury bases.

A spokesperson for Oswestry Fire Station said the fire involved an electric car and had spread to the side of a neighbouring factory.

Firefighters at the scene of a factory fire in Welshpool. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

The fire was tackled by crews from the two services while Shrewsbury’s aerial ladder platform checked the roof space for hot spots, the spokesperson said.

While attending to this fire, the base’s other engine was called to assist West Mercia Police officers to gain entry to a property in Oswestry town centre.

The incident was under control by 3.45am.