Vacant semi-detached south Shropshire home 'requiring modernisation' to go to auction with very low guide price

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This vacant property on Childe Road in Cleobury Mortimer will be auctioned on July 10 through Bond Wolfe.

The semi-detached home, which stands back from the road and behind a foregarden, has a guide price of just £60,000.

The semi-detached home in Cleobury Mortimer will be sold at auction on July 10 with a guide price of £60,000. Picture: Rightmove/Bond Wolfe.

On the ground floor is a hall, reception room, rear lobby, kitchen and a wet room/toilet.

Meanwhile, the first floor comprises a landing, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

Inside the vacant semi-detached home in Cleobury Mortimer that will be sold at auction on July 10 with a guide price of £60,000. Picture: Rightmove/Bond Wolfe.

Outside, there is also a spacious garden to the rear.

The listing adds that the property benefits from having an electric heating system and double-glazing.

However, it says the property is "in need of modernisation".

The semi-detached home is in need of modernisation. Picture: Rightmove/Bond Wolfe.

The listing says no offers will be considered prior to the auction sale.

Viewings of the property will be carried out on a "block viewing basis". Times and dates will be available from Thursday, June 19.

A spacious rear garden at the semi-detached home in Cleobury Mortimer that will be sold at auction on July 10 with a guide price of £60,000. Picture: Rightmove/Bond Wolfe.

The auction on July 10 will be livestreamed via Bond Wolfe's website.

Registration details and further information about the property can be found here.