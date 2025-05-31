Everything you need to know as Ludlow road set to shut next month for resurfacing works

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Gravel Hill, Ludlow, is set to be resurfaced from Thursday, June 5 to Friday, June 20.

The road will shut from 9:30am to 4:30pm as work is carried out by Shropshire Council on weekdays only.

The council has now issued an update on what access will be available through Gravel Hill and Station Drive as work gets underway.

Gravel Hill, Ludlow, is set to be shut on weekdays from 9:30am - 4:30pm for two weeks next month as resurfacing works get underway. Photo: Google

Phase One

During phase one, from Thursday, June 5, to Friday, June 6, the Station Drive junction will be shut and no traffic will be allowed through. This includes all buses that normally travel this route.

The hard closures will be placed just past the Station Drive Surgery with signage also at Tesco car park access and egress to inform motorists.

Shropshire Council has confirmed it will allow a “doctors surgery open as usual” sign to be placed at the supermarket car park as well as the “business open as usual” signs at either end of the main closure points.

Phase Two

From Monday, June 9, onwards, the works will continue up Gravel Hill.

Traffic and buses will now be able to make their way up Station Drive and take a right only down Upper Galdeford.

Access and egress from side roads will vary and there will be gatemen at each point accordingly on Bromley Road, Hillside, Quarry Gardens and Poyner, the council said.

The following streets will need to use sandpit roads: Julian Road and St Julian’s Avenue.

Shropshire Council also said it is hopeful that works will be complete in advance of the estimation completion date of June 20 but this is subject to weather and other constraints.

Members of the public are asked to plan ahead while travelling through the roads via the One Network website with the search reference 36500177.