'I was left paralysed after a speed boat exploded in St Lucia now I'm representing Britain at a major sports event in German'

Deborah Daniel's life was drastically changed in 1997 when a speed boat she was on in St Lucia exploded, tragically killing four people, and leaving her paralysed.

Ms Daniel, from Wixhall, Shropshire, worked as a police sergeant in Staffordshire Police in Cannock at the time, even returning to work following the incident.

However, following her retirement from the force, she was introduced to carriage driving through the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA), which provides horse-riding and carriage-driving lessons as a form of therapeutic rehabilitation.

The sport involves drivers sitting on a carriage pulled by a horse taking part in a range of events including dressage and negotiating obstacles.

Deborah has competed in championship races all over the world

Deborah excelled in the sport, wearing the Union Jack on her jacket at six world championships, and even being awarded the Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) Gold Badge of Honour for her amazing endeavours, being the only British para-carriage driver to be given the honour.

Now Deborah is to appear as part of the British Para Driving Squad 2025 at the upcoming 2025 Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) Para Driving World Championships in Lahden, Germany. But it will be her last event as she has decided to retire from professional para-driving.

Talking about the event, Deborah, who has been para-riding for 20 years, she told the Express & Star: "Following my retirement from Staffordshire Police, I was introduced to carriage driving through the wonderful RDA and have never looked back. I had a mission and a goal to represent my Country. To wear the Union Jack Flag on my chest.

Deborah was left paralysed after the 1997 incident, however, it never stopped her doing what she loves

"I have worn that flag at six World Championships, competing and placing in everyone. Me and my team are so proud of what we have done and the medals we have won. In 2023 I was awarded the FEI Gold Badge of Honour and so far I'm the only British para-driver to get that, It's a huge honour.

"It was always an ambition of mine to represent our country and wear the flag on my chest. When I competed the first time, I couldn't see anyone because I was crying so much. It has always been a great pride in representing our country."

Deborah said that her involvement in the tragic 1997 crash was 'bittersweet' as if it hadn't happened, she would never have fulfilled her dream of 'wearing the flag'.

Deborah now dreams of making one last apperance for the world championships this year

She said: "The crash was horrible. It was such a tragedy. But going through something like that builds a sort of resilience that you wouldn't normally have.

"While I am disabled, it never stopped me from doing anything that I loved, I still travelled, I still saw the world, but it just required a lot more planning. If it wasn't for the crash, I never would have gotten into para-carriage driving."

Now, Deborah has launched a fundraiser asking for help in funding her last-ever competition, saying that she wants to leave her career 'on a high'.

The para-carriage driving legend has been competing for 20 years

Launching the fundraiser, she said: "It's a shame because as a non-Olympic sport, para-carriage drivers receive no British Equestrian or lottery funding. So we largely have to raise the funds ourselves as a team.

"Previously we did get sponsors, but it's become so expensive to travel for these events, which is why I'm fundraising. We have had some amazing people giving money already, and I can't thank them enough."

"I really want to leave my career on a high and represent my country one last time. I humbly request you to consider deeply and give what little you may be able to afford to help my dream come true."

She hopes to compete with Mr Houdini, her faithful companion

The fundraiser has already reached over half of Deborah's £6.5k target, with more than £3,705 being raised in less than three weeks.

To donate to Deborah's fundraiser, or for more information, visit the GoFundMe website.