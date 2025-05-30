Firefighters cut free occupant of Bridgnorth car crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crash occurred on the B4373 in Astley Abbots at around 8.40pm.

Two fire engines were sent from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock stations, a spokesperson said.

Crews used cutters and spreaders to free the occupant.

The crash involved just vehicle and the police were at the scene.

West Mercia Police has been approached for further details.