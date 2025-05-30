All the open gardens in Shropshire you can visit as weather improves this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Each year, the National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to more than 3,500 exceptional private gardens across the country to raise impressive amounts of money for nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.

With all of Shropshire's unparalleled beauty, there was never any doubt that our wonderful county would not get involved this year.

This is a community garden in Bridgnorth. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Here are the three open gardens available to the public this week - and what they have to offer.

Please visit the official National Garden Scheme website for more details about each garden, what to expect and how to get there.

Upper Farm Garden

This garden near Telford surrounds a 17th century Grade II listed farmhouse, which boasts views of the Wrekin and the Stretton Hills.

Features include a raised scree terrace, a rose pergola and bed with 40 varieties of English shrub roses.

There is also a two-sided herbaceous walk, an elevated viewing deck, a cactus house and self-sufficient allotment beds.

What you need to know:

Location: Rushton, Shropshire, TF6 5AG

Food and drinks: Tea, coffee and cake are available

Admission fees: £6 per adult

Opening times: Saturday, May 31 from 11am - 4pm, Sunday, June 1 from 11am - 4pm

Beaufort

This stunning garden in Telford claims to be the town’s first carbon negative house with more than 6,000 plants to see in total.

It features a national collection of sarracenia, more than 100 different Venus flytrap clones, sundews and butterworts.

What you need to know

Location: Coppice Drive, Moss Road, Wrockwardine Wood, Telford, Shropshire, TF2 7BP

Food and drinks: Tea, coffee and cake are available

Admission fees: £5 per adult, free for children

Opening times: Saturday, May 31 from 1pm - 5pm and Sunday, June 1 from 1pm - 5pm

This six-acre garden near Shrewsbury includes a 1 1⁄2 acre walled garden with extensive rose collection.

The rest of the garden is woodland - with walks and glimpses of parkland and surrounding countryside, plus ferns, azaleas and rhododendrons.

This is the first time the garden will be open to the public as part of the scheme - and should not be missed.

What you need to know: