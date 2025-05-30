Shropshire Star
Close

All the open gardens in Shropshire you can visit as weather improves this weekend

The sun is coming back out this weekend - here are all the open gardens in Shropshire you can visit to make the most of it.

By Geha Pandey
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Each year, the National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to more than 3,500 exceptional private gardens across the country to raise impressive amounts of money for nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake. 

With all of Shropshire's unparalleled beauty, there was never any doubt that our wonderful county would not get involved this year. 

This is a community garden in Bridgnorth. Photo: Jamie Ricketts
This is a community garden in Bridgnorth. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Here are the three open gardens available to the public this week - and what they have to offer. 

Please visit the official National Garden Scheme website for more details about each garden, what to expect and how to get there. 

Upper Farm Garden

This garden near Telford surrounds a 17th century Grade II listed farmhouse, which boasts views of the Wrekin and the Stretton Hills. 

Features include a raised scree terrace, a rose pergola and bed with 40 varieties of English shrub roses. 

There is also a two-sided herbaceous walk, an elevated viewing deck, a cactus house and self-sufficient allotment beds. 

What you need to know:

  • Location: Rushton, Shropshire, TF6 5AG

  • Food and drinks: Tea, coffee and cake are available

  • Admission fees: £6 per adult

  • Opening times: Saturday, May 31 from 11am - 4pm, Sunday, June 1 from 11am - 4pm 

Beaufort

This stunning garden in Telford claims to be the town’s first carbon negative house with more than 6,000 plants to see in total. 

It features a national collection of sarracenia, more than 100 different Venus flytrap clones, sundews and butterworts. 

What you need to know

  • Location: Coppice Drive, Moss Road, Wrockwardine Wood, Telford, Shropshire, TF2 7BP

  • Food and drinks: Tea, coffee and cake are available 

  • Admission fees: £5 per adult, free for children 

  • Opening times: Saturday, May 31 from 1pm - 5pm and Sunday, June 1 from 1pm - 5pm 

This six-acre garden near Shrewsbury includes a 1 1⁄2 acre walled garden with extensive rose collection. 

The rest of the garden is woodland - with walks and glimpses of parkland and surrounding countryside, plus ferns, azaleas and rhododendrons.

This is the first time the garden will be open to the public as part of the scheme - and should not be missed. 

What you need to know:

  • Location: Eaton Mascott, Cross Houses, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY5 6HG

  • Food and drinks: Tea, coffee and cake in aid of RABI

  • Admission fees: £5 per adult, free for children 

  • Opening times: Sunday, June 1, 10am - 4.30pm

Similar stories

Most popular