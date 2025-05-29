Ten years of cosmic skies will be celebrated in the Elan Valley at the end of June

The special day will include themed talks, an astrophotography exhibition, children’s activities, an opportunity to buy delicious, dark sky-themed local produce, look at real, live telescope equipment with the First Light Optics team and much more.

The themed talks will begin at 10.30am with Ten Years of the Elan Valley International Dark Sky Park.

Matt Gadfield, a member of the Elan Valley Dark Sky Team, will present a talk on the history of the Elan Valley International Dark Sky Park and the efforts made over the past decade to preserve and enhance it.

Also at 10.30am there will be Astronomy for Beginners

Join Pete Williamson (FRAS) as he talks about how you can get started in the wonderful hobby of astronomy; what optical equipment to buy and how to make sense of the night sky.

Herschel to Hawkwind will be the talk at 12 noon

Join astronomer Pete Williamson FRAS for a fascinating and entertaining talk that mixes history, science and astronomy with music from the dawn of humankind, up until modern times. Not to be missed.

At 2pm there will be a talk about Dark Sky Communities

Leigh Harling-Bowen will talk about his work in creating the very first Dark Sky Community in England and Wales.

In 2023, Presteigne and Norton were given this prestigious designation which continues to lead the way for other communities to learn about how they can reduce man-made light pollution in their own areas and what the future may hold.

Also at 2pm will be Talking Bats with Henry Scofield

Dr Henry Schofield will talk about the wonderful world of bats and how man-made light pollution is a threat to their very existence. Learn about how improving the environment for their survival will also benefit our own human habitats.

Children’s Activities will include making and launching rockets at 10.30am

Join AstroCymru as they show youngsters how to make their own special rocket, learning about the history the best way to make them aerodynamic. Weather permitting, they will also get to launch them into space! Suitable for all ages.

Space Dust Hunting will take place at 12pm

Take the opportunity to handle REAL rocks from space! These space rocks are called meteorites and AstroCymru will help you discover more about where they came from and how they are formed. This activity is suitable for four to 13 year-olds.

Make and Launch Rockets will return at 2pm.

For more information and to book places for the children’s activities visit www.elanvalley.org.uk or ring 01597 810449