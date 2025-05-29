Shropshire Star
Close

Firefighters called to home in Telford during early hours after water affects electrics

Firefighters were called to a home in Telford during the early hours of this morning after water affected electrics.

By Luke Powell
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 2.42am reporting the incident at a property on Wedgewood Crescent in Ketley.

One fire crew was sent from Wellington Fire Station to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said water affected electrics within the property.

Firefighters isolated electrical supplies and gave advice to the property's occupier.

Crews were finished at the scene by 3.03am. 

Similar stories

Most popular