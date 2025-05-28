Two cars collide at roundabout in Ludlow - paramedics called

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at around 1.40pm on Wednesday (May 28) reporting a collision at the roundabout where the A49 meets Henley Road and the A4117 on Ludlow's northeast edge.

One fire crew was sent from Craven Arms Fire Station to the scene. Road ambulance crews also attended the incident.

Emergency services have attended a collision at the roundabout where the A49 meets Henley Road and the A4117 on Ludlow's northeast edge. Picture: Google

Reports from the fire service said two cars had been involved in a collision.

Firefighters made the vehicles "electrically safe".

The incident was under control by 2.21pm.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for further information.