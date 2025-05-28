Staffordshire County Show 2025: 20 brilliant photos showing horse riding, sheep shearing and plenty of fun
This year's Staffordshire County Show has been a hit despite the less-than-perfect weather - here are 20 fabulous images from the agricultural extravaganza.
Staffordshire's premier two-day agricultural show at the Staffordshire County Showground has returned, with thousands of people rushing to see the fantastic range of events.
The Staffordshire County Show is an event that many mark in their calendar each and every year, featuring a range of activities including sheep shearing, horse-riding, agricultural sales and plenty of animal shows.
The event also features hundreds of stalls, ranging from independent clothing and food vendors to sales of heavy machinery, farming products and agricultural information.
What's more, the show also plays host to a whole range of competitions, including cattle herding and horse riding.
The event started on Wednesday (May 28) and finishes tomorrow (Thursday, May 29).
Here are 20 fantastic photos from Ian Knight of Z70 Photography showing the best events and the happiest faces from the first day of the event: