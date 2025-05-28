Staffordshire County Show 2025: 20 brilliant photos showing horse riding, sheep shearing and plenty of fun

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Staffordshire's premier two-day agricultural show at the Staffordshire County Showground has returned, with thousands of people rushing to see the fantastic range of events.

The Staffordshire County Show is an event that many mark in their calendar each and every year, featuring a range of activities including sheep shearing, horse-riding, agricultural sales and plenty of animal shows.

The event also features hundreds of stalls, ranging from independent clothing and food vendors to sales of heavy machinery, farming products and agricultural information.

What's more, the show also plays host to a whole range of competitions, including cattle herding and horse riding.

The event started on Wednesday (May 28) and finishes tomorrow (Thursday, May 29).

Here are 20 fantastic photos from Ian Knight of Z70 Photography showing the best events and the happiest faces from the first day of the event:

This man was taking a look at some new farming products. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Plenty of music was also being played on the day. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Plenty of activities were available to take part in. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Children could also pet the animals in the petting areas. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Animal shows were also on offer. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

This young girl was taking part in the official animal showing competition. Knight / Z70 Photography

Pulse raising motorocross shows also took part on the first day. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

One of the must-see events was the sheep shearing. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

We think we were spotted. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Thousands of people turned up for the first day of the event. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Farmers could also take a look at and buy the latest agricultural machines. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Sheep shearing is one of the most attended events. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

This young farmer was also taking part in the show. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Goats on display. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

We wonder how old this lovely creature is. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Plenty of farmers and breeders attend the event to take part in the competition. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Train lovers could have a go on the minature railway. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

We bet plenty of people loved this event. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

There was plenty of artisanal food and drink on sale. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography