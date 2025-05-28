Shropshire Star
Close

Staffordshire County Show 2025: 20 brilliant photos showing horse riding, sheep shearing and plenty of fun

This year's Staffordshire County Show has been a hit despite the less-than-perfect weather - here are 20 fabulous images from the agricultural extravaganza.

By Daniel Walton
Published
Last updated

Staffordshire's premier two-day agricultural show at the Staffordshire County Showground has returned, with thousands of people rushing to see the fantastic range of events. 

The Staffordshire County Show is an event that many mark in their calendar each and every year, featuring a range of activities including sheep shearing, horse-riding, agricultural sales and plenty of animal shows. 

The event also features hundreds of stalls, ranging from independent clothing and food vendors to sales of heavy machinery, farming products and agricultural information. 

What's more, the show also plays host to a whole range of competitions, including cattle herding and horse riding.

The event started on Wednesday (May 28) and finishes tomorrow (Thursday, May 29). 

Here are 20 fantastic photos from Ian Knight of Z70 Photography showing the best events and the happiest faces from the first day of the event:

Ian Knight / Z70 Photography
This man was taking a look at some new farming products. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography
Plenty of music was also being played on the day. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography
Ian Knight / Z70 Photography
Plenty of activities were available to take part in. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography
Children could also pet the animals in the petting areas. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography
Ian Knight / Z70 Photography
Animal shows were also on offer. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography
Ian Knight / Z70 Photography
This young girl was taking part in the official animal showing competition. Knight / Z70 Photography
Pulse raising motorocross shows also took part on the first day. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography
Ian Knight / Z70 Photography
One of the must-see events was the sheep shearing. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography
We think we were spotted. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography
Ian Knight / Z70 Photography
Thousands of people turned up for the first day of the event. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography
Farmers could also take a look at and buy the latest agricultural machines. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography
Ian Knight / Z70 Photography
Sheep shearing is one of the most attended events. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography
This young farmer was also taking part in the animal showing. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography
Ian Knight / Z70 Photography
Goats on display. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography
Ian Knight / Z70 Photography
We wonder how old this lovely creature is. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography
Plenty of farmers and breeders attend the event to take part in the competition. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography
Ian Knight / Z70 Photography
Train lovers could have a go on the minature railway. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography
Ian Knight / Z70 Photography
We bet plenty of people loved this event. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography
Ian Knight / Z70 Photography
There was plenty of artisanal food and drink on sale. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography
Ian Knight / Z70 Photography
Horse-riding is a fantastic event to watch. Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

