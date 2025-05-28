Horrified Shropshire dad at Liverpool title parade tells of terrifying moment son's buggy was 'dragged 15ft by car'

Daniel Eveson’s son Teddy was “chucked about 15ft down the road” as a driver ploughed through hordes of jubilant Reds fans who were in the city to witness the club’s open-top bus parade to celebrate winning the Premier League.

Daniel, from Telford, Shropshire, was enjoying what started off as the 'perfect' afternoon, but it soon became 'worst day of his life'.

He told the BBC: “It [the car] struck me in my chest, all the way down my left hand side.

“My partner went under the wheel and the car went over her leg and she got dragged down the road.

“Then my little boy got chucked about maybe 15-feet down the road in his pram.

“It was hard because I didn't know where anyone was or what to do or what was going on.'

He continued: “I went from trying to stop the car, to seeing my partner go I don't know where but away from me.

“And to the next second looking for my partner, shouting and then her telling me I don't know where my boy is.

“To me looking and finding his pram. To not knowing if he was alive. To seeing him alive.

“It was a lot to take on.”

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and drug driving after a car allegedly ploughed into pedestrians at Liverpool’s victory parade (Peter Byrne/PA)

The incident happened on Water Street just after 6pm, when a Ford Galaxy ploughed into the crowd of fans.

Merseyside Police confirmed there were 65 casualties, 50 of which were treated at hospital. As of yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, May 28) 11 remained in hospital in a stable condition.

Police arrested a 53-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving offences and driving under the influence of drugs.

Daniel went to tend to his partner and helped her onto the side of the road before retrieving his son from the pram.

He then took Teddy inside a restaurant, where a woman watched him while the father again went to care for his partner.

Ambulance crews arrived to help the couple around 10 minutes later.

“I thought I had lost everything, I really did,” Daniel said.

The family are now recovering from the horrific ordeal, with Daniel's partner still being treated in hospital as of Tuesday morning.

Daniel believes the ordeal will stick with him “for the rest of my life”.

“I don't honestly believe I will be able to go to a parade or celebration like that ever again,” he added.

“Because there will always be that fear in the back of my mind that anything can happen and we might not be in control.”