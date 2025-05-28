'Sadly missed' - Plans to turn 'once thriving' café between Shrewsbury and Welshpool into flat rejected
Plans to turn a "once thriving" café into a one-bedroom flat have been rejected after concerns over its loss were raised by the local parish council.
In March, a request to turn the former café at Halfway House Stores into a flat was submitted to Shropshire Council.
The café, which is on the first floor of the building on the A458 between Shrewsbury and Welshpool, sits above a former post office and general store on the ground floor.
According to the documents, both the café and store stopped trading in March 2023 and the property is currently up for let.