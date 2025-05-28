Shropshire retailers warned of 'costly enforcement action' if they don't comply with new ban on disposable vapes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

From this Sunday (June 1) the sale of disposable vapes will be banned under new regulations that were introduced in January this year in a bid to protect environmental and public health.

It will be illegal for businesses to sell or supply, offer to sell or supply, or have in possession for sale or supply all single-use or disposable vapes - this applies to all sellers including online and healthcare services.

The Government said single-use vapes are an "inefficient use of critical resources" including lithium and are often discarded as litter or thrown into residual waste. It said they then often end up in landfill or are incinerated "which means critical resources are lost" and can also cause fires, posing a risk to the public.

Trading Standards officers at Telford & Wrekin Council are reminding retailers of the imminent ban.

Councillor Carolyn Healy with disposable vapes that will be illegal for retailers to sell from June 1

After June 1, retailers must remove remaining stock from store shelves, online listings, and promotional displays, store remaining single use vapes separately and have them clearly labelled as "not for sale".

Telford & Wrekin Council added that disposal of the vapes must be arranged through a registered vape recycling service.

The authority said Trading Standards officers will visit independent retailers in the coming months to provide guidance and support to businesses to help them adapt to the new legislation.

After the ban, the team will also continue to conduct stock inspections to ensure that regulations are being followed.

Telford & Wrekin Council's deputy leader Councillor Richard Overton said: "By working together, we hope to achieve compliance and avoid costly enforcement action.

"With proactive support before the ban, we aim to foster cooperation and compliance among retailers, reducing enforcement needs.

"Littering not only spoils our communities but can also introduce harmful chemicals into the soil, rivers, and streams, endangering biodiversity.

"When single-use vapes are improperly disposed of, they often end up in landfill or are incinerated, leading to a permanent loss of critical resources such as lithium, the major component in rechargeable batteries found in mobile phone, hybrid cars, electric bikes."