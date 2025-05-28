The ‘Titanic’s Last Meal’ will be re-enacted at a Mid Wales hotel’s dining experience

A leading Mid Wales hotel will be transporting guests back to 1912 and the tragic maiden voyage of The Titanic later this year

The Metropole Hotel & Spa in Llandrindod Wells is inviting guests to attend a theatrical re-enactment of the Titanic’s last meal in a ‘Queen of the Ocean’ themed dining experience on October 11.

Captain Smith and his crew, from Histoire Productions, will welcome guests on board the RMS Titanic on her maiden voyage and is encouraging them to “embrace the elegance of 1910s fashion” by wearing era-specific clothing, although it’s not mandatory.

The evening will begin at 7pm when Mabel Bennett, the first class stewardess, calls guests to their tables, imagining that it’s April 10, 1912 and first-class passengers are about to board the “unsinkable” Titanic.

A three-course meal, replicated from an actual menu found on a first-class survivor, will be served throughout the evening, as guests watch the captain and some of the female crew respond to the impending disaster.

“Much of the evening is interactive, however, the final 30 minutes are thought-provoking, respectful and emotional,” said Lauren Bingley, The Metropole Hotel & Spa’s sales manager. “The night is accompanied by a projection of the Titanic’s voyage and an original soundtrack.”

The package offered to guests includes overnight accommodation, the three-course set menu, immersive Titanic theatre dining experience, a Welsh breakfast for two, full access to the hotel’s Rock Spa facilities, and discounted rate for two-night stays with evening meals included on additional nights.

Rates range from £195 to £265 per room. To book a place or for more information, visit: https://www.metropole.co.uk/offer/queen-of-the-ocean-experience/ .

Lauren explained that the hotel is keen to introduce “unique guest experiences”, having previously introduced popular murder mystery events.

“We think ‘Titanic’s Last Meal’ will work well at the Metropole Hotel, which changed its name from The Bridge in 1911,” she said. “It should be a great event with Histoire Productions who specialise in creating immersive theatre and dining experiences.”

A Murder Mystery weekend is also planned for Saturday, December 6. Contact Lauren on salesmanager@metropole.co.uk for more information.

The hotel has been awarded a Local Places for Nature grant by Powys County Council for its biodiversity garden.

“We aim to turn our large solar panel garden into a thriving biodiversity habitat and sensory garden,” explained Lauren. “We've teamed up with a local volunteer group that studies biodiversity and microbiology within our town and they've already found insects in our gardens that have never been logged before in Wales.

“Phase one of planting 150 wild-thyme plants in between the solar panels is now completed and the next stage is the build of our habitat pods.”

The Metropole Hotel is now offering corporate wellbeing and team-building retreats by teaming up with local partners, including Elan Valley, Black Mountain Adventure, Kerry Vale Vineyard, Welsh Lavender Farm, Gigrin Farm Kite Feeding Station, Learn Outdoors, Caer Bryn Retreats and others.

“We are putting together bespoke packages for corporate groups wanting to escape to the Welsh hills for a proper team reset - think kayaking, wild cocktail foraging, local wine tasting and loads more,” added Lauren.

The Metropole Hotel is a longstanding member of MWT Cymru, an independent organisation that represents more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Eryri (Snowdonia).