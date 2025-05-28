Spellbinding Swiss travelling theatre company, Nicole et Martin, to pitch their magical tent in Presteigne this June

This will be Nicole et Martin's fifth visit to Presteigne, where they last performed in May 2022. Photo_Luigi_Sergio_Tenani

They will perform The Fisherman and his Wife on Saturday, June 14 at 5pm, Wassilissa on Sunday, June 15 at 3pm, the Girl Without Hnads on Wednesday, June 18 at 5pm and The Musicians of Bremen on Thursday, June 19 at 5pm

Spellbinding Swiss travelling theatre company, Nicole et Martin, will pitch their magical white tent once again on Wents Meadow in Presteigne this June

They will be there from Saturday, June 14 to Thursday, June 19 June.

They will perform The Fisherman and his Wife on Saturday, June 14 at 5pm, Wassilissa on Sunday, June 15 at 3pm, the Girl Without Hnads on Wednesday, June 18 at 5pm and The Musicians of Bremen on Thursday, June 19 at 5pm.

Funny, jaw-dropping, awe-inspiring and brilliant, their award-winning shows are suitable for the whole family, teenagers and adults too. A mixture of fairy tale and circus, there’s something for everyone.

"…opulent in imagination and wonderful spectacle. As performers they are irresistible… with their strength and agility they seem capable of anything as they fuse talent, discipline and art, and then throw in a couple of extra somersaults." The Times.

This will be Nicole et Martin's fifth visit to Presteigne, where they last performed in May 2022.

Over the last 26 years, from 1999 to 2025, they have performed 3435 times in 707 venues - and in 16 different countries.

The shows are translated and performed in eight different languages.

This internationally-renowned, not-for-profit theatre company creates, produces, performs and tours their own work. They travel with their own theatre, the White Tent which seats up to 350 people.

“If there was an award for most beautiful venue on the Fringe then the White Tent would get it. A perfect little white dome made of wood and canvas surrounds a circular stage, there’s no floor just bright green grass. It makes us feel happy to simply sit in it.” The Scotsman.

A family ticket for two adults and two children is £30 - cash only from Workhouse Gallery, other tickets are £12 for adults, £8 for children over 5 and under 12.

The shows are a truly memorable experience and are suitable for audiences aged five years and above.

Tickets for the shows are available online at www.nicole-et-martin.ch, at the Box Office on Went’s Meadow an hour before the show, or from The Workhouse Gallery in Presteigne (cash only).