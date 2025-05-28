Firefighters called to house fire in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 1.56pm today (Wednesday, May 28) reporting the incident in Grange Road.

Two fire crews were sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said a fire within an electrical unit was out upon the arrival of fire crews.

Firefighters carried out an inspection of the property and electrical unit.

Assistance was no longer required by 2.30pm.