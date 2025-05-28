Crash causes West Midlands tram disruption
Trams are operating between Wolverhampton Station and Edgbaston Village after earlier disruption due to a crash.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Last updated
The earlier accident on West Midlands Metro meant there was no service between Wolverhampton Station and Priestfield after an accident between the two stations.
West Midlands Metro's latest update is that trams are now operating normally between Wolverhampton Station and Edgbaston Village, every eight minutes.