Buses to replace trains for 'all lines' rail closure between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury this weekend

West Midlands Railway has said that replacement bus services will now be available during an 'all lines' rail closure this Sunday (June 1).

The rail closure will affect lines between Birmingham New Street and Shrewsbury, and also Birmingham International and Aberystwyth.

Transport for Wales services will start and terminate at Shrewsbury, with buses operating between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury, where there will also be connections.

West Midlands Railway services will be affected until 4.30pm when services between Birmingham New Street and Shrewsbury will not run.

Rail replacement buses will operate between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury, with commuters advised to travel on other services between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton.

A West Midlands Railway spokesperson said: "For helpful advice if you need to travel on a rail replacement service, including accessibility and bicycle information, please use our Rail Replacement Services page.

"You can find the pick-up and set-down location of rail replacement services by checking station signage or by searching for your station on our station page."

For more information on travel time, closures and alternative travel options, visit the West Midlands Railway website.