Builth Wells Town Council’s newsletter will be shortened to a summary every month, as another local leaflet already exists

The council had hoped to make the newsletter available every three months to keep local residents and visitors informed of its work.

As well as telling residents what the town council does, the newsletter was also due to include information on council projects, meeting summaries, other areas of interest, local initiatives and community highlights and events.

This first edition focused on the council’s bee and butterfly garden, vacancies on the town council, sponsorship of Ysgol Calon Cymru’s rugby tour to Manchester, plans to transform the Croeso site, efforts to resurrect the Chamber of Trade and £100,000 spent on transforming shops in the town.

But at a recent meeting members were told that another newsletter is published in Builth Wells and it includes the town council’s news.

Members agreed to shortened their newsletter to a summary and to make it available every month, with a longer piece being included in the town newsletter instead.