'Avoid the area': Lorry on fire by A-road near Telford - road was closed as firefighters battled blaze

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 9.56am reporting a vehicle fire on Kynnersley Drive off the A518 towards Newport, near Lilleshall.

Two fire crews were sent from Telford Central and Wellington Fire Stations to the scene. An operations officer was also in attendance.

A spokesperson said the incident involved one "long curtained van" that was "fully involved" in fire.

Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the blaze using a hose reel jet.

The road was closed while fire crews dealt with the incident, and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

An initial post by the fire service said: "We are currently dealing with a large vehicle fire on Wellington Road. The road is closed and we advise you to avoid the area while we remain on scene."

Highways teams from Telford & Wrekin Council also attended the scene. Police crews also attended.

The fire was brought under control by 10.36am.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at around 10.40am this morning (May 28) to assist the fire service and Highways Agency with traffic following a lorry fire on Kynnersley Drive near Newport, Telford."