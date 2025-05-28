A Streetcar Named Desire will be screened to a Builth Wells venue on Thursday, June 12

As Blanche’s fragile world crumbles, she turns to her sister Stella for solace – but her downward spiral brings her face to face with the brutal, unforgiving Stanley Kowalski.

From visionary director Benedict Andrews, this acclaimed production was filmed live during a sold-out run at the Young Vic Theatre in 2014.

The performance will run for 203 mins and it will be shown at the Wyeside Arts Centre.

Tickets are £13.50 for adults and £12 for concessions. All tickets are subject to a 50p admin fee.

To book tickets visit wyeside.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873671619/events/129601005/seats?zone=Market+Theatre+Live and for more information call (01982) 552555 or email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk