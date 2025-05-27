The Bracken Trust Singers to perform two summer concerts at a Llandrindod Wells hotel
The Bracken Singers have been invited to do the first of two summer concerts at the Metropole Hotel in Llandrindod Wells for residents and visitors, following their very successful VE Day concert in early May, which raised money for the Bracken Trust Cancer Support Centre.
The concert will take place on Saturday June 7 between 8.30pm and 10pm, and the hotel management have agreed to make it open to the public.
So local residents, including family and friends of the Singers, and anyone else interested are very welcome to attend.
The second proposed summer concert will take place at the Metropole Hotel on Wednesday August 13 2025.