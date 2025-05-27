Stunning Jacobean manor house in Bridgnorth with separate barn conversion and expansive grounds is listed for sale - take a look around

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

After falling into disrepair, Eudon George Manor was restored to its former glory in the 1980s. Owners have continued to improve the property to preserve what the listing by Knight Frank estate agents describes as "one of the finest examples of this period of property".

The property boasts a beautiful barn conversion alongside the manor house, outbuildings, more than 7.6 acres of land, beautiful gardens and more, and has hit the market with a guide price of £1.45 million.

The property boasts more than seven acres of land. The Jacobean manor house was completed in 1618. Picture: Knight Frank/Rightmove.

The listing states that there has been a dwelling on the property's site since the 11th century - recorded in the Domesday book. But, it said the Jacobean manor house was completed in 1618.

The manor house boasts a drawing room and dining room with "magnificent" leaded windows and stone fireplaces. Beyond the dining room is a kitchen/breakfast room, and an inner hallway connects a sitting room, utility room and toilet.

Eudon George Manor is a beautiful Jacobean manor house and described as 'one of the finest examples of this period of property'. Picture: Knight Frank/Rightmove.

Stairs rise from the inner hallway to the first floor that consists of four bedrooms and three bathrooms that feature "delightful" views over the property's grounds. A seconds staircase rises to a second floor where a fifth bedroom is found.

Meanwhile, Eudon George Barn was completed in 2018 and offers accommodation across two floors.

The barn was completed in 2018 and planning permissions allow for extra bedrooms to be created. Picture: Knight Frank/Rightmove.

The listing says planning permissions allow for further development of the building and the addition of more bedrooms.

Outside, there is a woodland area alongside sweeping gardens, a range of outbuildings including several unconverted barns, a large Dutch barn with stables and a traditional poultry house. The property also boasts equestrian facilities.

Inside the barn conversion at Eudon George Manor. Picture: Knight Frank/Rightmove.

The listing says: "A long, sweeping gravel driveway winds between the eastern paddocks, opening into a large parking area to the side of the manor, adjacent to the barns. Formal grounds lie to the south, including a large terraced area and pool surrounded by well-stocked and carefully planted beds.

"Beyond the gardens to the south and east is a woodland area and dingle offering a peaceful wildlife walk, along with a productive orchard and kitchen garden.

The barn conversion was completed in 2018. Picture: Knight Frank/Rightmove.

"A range of outbuildings are found to the north of the manor, including the partially converted barn, a range of unconverted barns, a substantial Dutch barn containing three stables behind a concrete yard, and a traditional poultry house.

"Four fenced and gated paddocks of permanent grazing provide the perfect environment for horses and livestock, with a well-maintained manége to the north."

The property boasts equestrian facilities. Picture: Knight Frank/Rightmove.

Further information can be found on Knight Frank or Rightmove.