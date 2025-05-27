Pupils and parents celebrate new primary school garden in Shropshire border village

The new garden at Corbett CE Primary School in Bobbington was paid for by funding providing by gas firm Centrica.

Corbett Primary School, where they have had a special day of events marking the official opening of there new garden. Edward 8 and Harley-Bear 8.

The energy company provided not only the cash to renovate the garden at the village primary school, but also provided a team to cut back the overgrowth and plant new shrubs.