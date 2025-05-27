Shropshire Star
Pupils and parents celebrate new primary school garden in Shropshire border village

Pupils and parents and a primary school on the Shropshire/Stourbridge border have been celebrating their new peace garden – paid for with a grant from an energy firm.

By Richard Williams
Published
WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD STEVE LEATH 23/05/2025Pics in Bobbington at Corbett Primary School, where they have had a special day of events marking the official opening of there new garden. Head: Emma Jones with: Chloe 11, Esme 7, Nancy 7, Harley-Bear 8 and Edwards 8. Rufus the dog too.

The new garden at Corbett CE Primary School in Bobbington was paid for by funding providing by gas firm Centrica.

The energy company provided not only the cash to renovate the garden at the village primary school, but also provided a team to cut back the overgrowth and plant new shrubs.

