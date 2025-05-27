Pupils and parents celebrate new primary school garden in Shropshire border village
Pupils and parents and a primary school on the Shropshire/Stourbridge border have been celebrating their new peace garden – paid for with a grant from an energy firm.
The new garden at Corbett CE Primary School in Bobbington was paid for by funding providing by gas firm Centrica.
The energy company provided not only the cash to renovate the garden at the village primary school, but also provided a team to cut back the overgrowth and plant new shrubs.