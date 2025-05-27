Partners join forces to remind dog owners of their responsibilities when walking in the countryside

The education initiative, held recently, saw all three organisations deliver important messages to visitors at Pen y Fan, the highest peak in Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.

The mountain is a popular destination for thousands of climbers, dog walkers and tourists each year, but many do not realise that the mountain and its surrounding are also a living, working landscape that is home to grazing livestock and an abundance of wildlife.

Over the course of the day, representatives from NFU Cymru, Dyfed-Powys Police, Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority and National Trust engaged with hundreds of visitors and shared information materials to ensure walkers, pooches, livestock and wildlife can share the idyllic countryside in harmony.

The advice issued included keeping dogs under close control on a short lead, reminding dog owners of the need to use a suitable lead and to carry a spare lead in case one breaks, explaining the importance of dog recall in preventing incidents with livestock and ground nesting birds and picking up dog waste and disposing of it responsibly, whether that’s disposing of the bag in a bin, or taking the poo bag home with you if you can’t locate a bin.

NFU Cymru Brecon and Radnor County Adviser Stella Owen said: “Wales’ iconic landscapes attract millions of visitors every year and we all have a vested interest in ensuring everyone enjoying the countryside – whether on two legs or four – can do so safely.

“This message is particularly important at this time of year when our fields, hills and commons are alive with newborn lambs and the native wildlife who call these areas home. “Sadly, incidents of livestock worrying and attacks on farm animals by dogs are becoming increasingly common. Research suggests that many owners believe their dog would never chase or harm another animal, but in the blink of an eye an excited dog can run off and cause harm to other creatures - something that is deeply unsettling for all parties. Such occurrences can be avoided by keeping dogs under close control on a short lead.”

Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority Curlew and People Project Officer Róisín Normanly said: “We are asking everyone to help protect our precious wildlife by sticking to paths and keeping their dogs on leads when walking on common land.

“Bannau Brycheiniog is home to ground-nesting birds like skylarks, meadow pipits, red grouse and curlews, as well as hares and other vulnerable species. These animals are especially at risk during the breeding season. Even the most well-behaved dogs can accidentally disturb or destroy nests and young wildlife.”

PC Charlie Jones, Powys Rural Crime Team, said: “Livestock worrying is an increasing concern throughout Wales and the UK.

“We regularly receive reports of livestock worrying from farmers, landowners and members of the public.

“In some of the most serious of cases livestock have been attacked and severely injured or even killed. We take all of these incidents very seriously and investigate each report thoroughly. If there is sufficient evidence, action can be taken against the dog owner.

“While the majority of worrying cases see sheep being harmed or disturbed, the law also applies to cattle, goats, swine, horses and poultry, and involves a dog attacking or chasing these animals in a way that can reasonably be expected to cause injury or suffering.

“We appreciate that dog owners enjoy walking around our beautiful countryside, however it is crucial that care is taken as they will inevitably encounter grazing livestock. It is in a dog’s natural instinct to chase, even if they are usually obedient. We understand that the reality of livestock attacks can have devastating impact for all involved. In Dyfed-Powys, our aim is to educate and encourage support from all sectors of our community, to prevent these incidents from occurring in the first instance. If you witness such an incident, we ask you to make a report to police immediately.”