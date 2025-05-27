One sheep had to be euthanised after a livestock worrying incident in Powys - police appeal for information

Powys Rural Crime Team Officers are investigating the incident which took place within enclosed farm fields behind Woodlands / Gorse Farm residential area, Cefnllys Lane, Llandrindod Wells.

The incident took place during the afternoon of Tuesday, May 20 2025.

One Balwen ewe (sheep) sustained serious injuries as a result of this dog attack and unfortunately had to be euthanised by a vet.

Livestock worrying is a criminal offence, contrary to The Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953.

A police spokesperson said; “Worrying’ is where a dog chases or attacks livestock causing them concern, injury or suffering. This isn’t just a threat to a farmer or land owner’s livelihood, it is also a dangerous situation for all the animals involved.

“When using public access footpaths across farmland, your dog must be kept under close control at all times and not permitted to run freely through livestock.

“Always keep your dog under close control around other animals, if you see a dog on the loose worrying livestock report it straight away.”

Dyfed Powys Police are appealing for information: Did you witness this incident? If so, please contact them online at https://orlo.uk/8JYh0 , email 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or call 101

Quote ref: 25000421319

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.