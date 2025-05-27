'We enjoyed an afternoon at a cider company' - Powys women's group's interesting trip

They saw the beautiful fruit orchards, in full bloom, from where the cider, perry and all the wonderful fruit juices are made.

Steve Layton, the producer, showed members where all the cider, etc, is made and pointed out all the regulations they have to follow.

There is a shop on site, and they had a tasting of the drinks before they bought any.

It was such a lovely afternoon, members had a picnic out in the old orchard.

An interesting afternoon and very enjoyable.

The next meeting will be a talk on Radnorshire Churches.