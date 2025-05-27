Shropshire Star
'We enjoyed an afternoon at a cider company' - Powys women's group's interesting trip

Old Radnor Women’s Institute members were out and about visiting The Orgasmic Cider Company at Great Parton in Eardisley recently

By Karen Compton
Published
Supporting image for story: 'We enjoyed an afternoon at a cider company' - Powys women's group's interesting trip
Some Old Radnor Women’s Institute members atThe Orgasmic Cider Company at Great Parton in Eardisley

They saw the beautiful fruit orchards, in full bloom, from where the cider, perry and all the wonderful fruit juices are made.

Steve Layton, the producer, showed members where all the cider, etc, is made and pointed out all the regulations they have to follow.

There is a shop on site, and they had a tasting of the drinks before they bought any.

It was such a lovely afternoon, members had a picnic out in the old orchard.

An interesting afternoon and very enjoyable.

The next meeting will be a talk on Radnorshire Churches.

