'It's a dangerous situation' - Sheep put down by vet after attack by dangerous dog in Powys

Powys Rural Crime Team Officers are investigating the incident which took place within enclosed farm fields behind the Woodlands/Gorse Farm residential area, Cefnllys Lane, Llandrindod Wells.

The incident took place during the afternoon of Tuesday, May 20.

One sheep had to be euthanised by a vet after a livestock worrying incident in Powys - police have appealed for information

Police said one Balwen ewe sustained serious injuries as a result of the attack and had to be euthanised by a vet.

Livestock worrying is a criminal offence, contrary to The Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953.

A police spokesperson said: "'Worrying’ is where a dog chases or attacks livestock causing them concern, injury or suffering. This isn’t just a threat to a farmer or land owner’s livelihood, it is also a dangerous situation for all the animals involved.

“When using public access footpaths across farmland, your dog must be kept under close control at all times and not permitted to run freely through livestock.

“Always keep your dog under close control around other animals, if you see a dog on the loose worrying livestock report it straight away.”

Dyfed Powys Police is appealing for information.

Did you witness this incident? If so, please contact police online at https://orlo.uk/8JYh0 , email 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or call 101. Quote incident reference 25000421319.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.