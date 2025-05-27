Further tests need to be carried out on Dudley man facing attempted murder charge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The case of a Dudley teenager accused of attempting to kill a man in the town on New Year's Eve has been further delayed for medical tests.

Christvie Ludi, aged 18, of Tudor Terrace was due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday charged with attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon, harassment and common assault. His last appearance was in April.

Ludi has been in custody after being arrested shortly after a man was found with serious stab wounds on the junction of Birmingham Road and Field Road in the early hours of New Year's Eve.

The man, in his 30s, required emergency treatment at hospital but survived. The attack prompted an increased presence of police around the area to reassure local residents.

The court heard Ludi was staying at a medical clinic in Birmingham and further tests were needed to determine whether he would be fit to appear in court and stand trial.

Judge Michael Chambers said three areas needed to be addressed before it was decided how to progress the case: diagnosis; fitness to plea and prognosis.

He extended the custody time limits until the next hearing, on July 8 at Wolverhampton.

At the hearing yesterday (April 9) urgent medical reports were ordered to be undertaken concerning Ludi's mental health and his capacity to understand the legal proceedings against him.