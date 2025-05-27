Flight to Jersey diverted back to Birmingham Airport for emergency landing after 'technical issue'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Blue Islands plane took off at 3pm on Sunday carrying around 70 passengers, but had to return shortly afterwards in strong winds.

A flight from Birmingham Airport to Jersey was diverted back after a 'technical issue'

Nobody was injured in the incident and a spokesperson for Blue Islands said the safety of its passengers, crew and aircraft was its highest priority.

The statement said: " The plane's crew followed standard operating procedures and passengers disembarked normally.

"The flight's crew received a cockpit indication of a "technical issue" and followed procedure in dealing with it and shut down the engine as a precaution.

"The engine at no time stopped working in any uncontrolled way."

It added the procedures have an abundance of caution built into them to ensure passenger safety.

A spokesperson for Birmingham Airport said one flight was diverted, but no other restrictions were placed on the runway as a result of the landing.