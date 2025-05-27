Firefighters rush to car tipped onto its side after colliding with a wall in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Holyhead Road, at the junction of Furnace Road, Snedshill, Telford, just before 7am today (Tuesday, May 27).

Fire crews dispatched from Telford and found one car involved in a crash.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to the crash in Telford this morning.

It was reported to have rolled over onto its side after colliding with a wall.

Thankfully, no driver or passengers were trapped in the car.

Firefighters ensured the vehicle was safe and the incident concluded at 7:17am.