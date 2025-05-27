Bryan Adams to headline huge outdoor show in West Midlands - with Spice Girl as his special guest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Warwick Castle’s medieval backdrop will set the stage for the concerts, as Adams will headline on Thursday August 28, joining the previously announced Texas who headline on Friday August 29, and Pet Shop Boys on Saturday August 30.

Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams is one of the most successful recording artists of all-time, with huge global hits throughout the 80s and 90s including the epic ‘Everything I Do (I Do It For you); ‘Heaven’, ‘Cloud 9’, ‘Run To You’, ‘Straight From The Heart’, ‘Please Forgive Me’, and the ubiquitous ‘Summer Of ‘69’.

Adams has been touring the world for over four decades, and his music has achieved number one status in over 40 countries. He is the recipient of numerous awards including a Grammy, American Music Awards and 3 Academy Award, five Golden Globe nominations 18 JUNO Awards and he is a Companion of the Order of Canada.

He recently announced his 17th studio album ‘Roll With The Punches’ which will be released in August.

The special guest for this show couldn’t be more fitting, with Bryan Adams’ duet partner for the 1998 smash hit single ‘When You’re Gone’, Melanie Chisholm taking to the stage in Warwick.

Melanie C rose to global superstardom as part of the Spice Girls, the best-selling female group of all time. With 11 UK number one singles and over 108 million records sold across her career, she remains one of Britain’s most successful female artists. After conquering the charts with the Spice Girls, Melanie launched a hugely successful solo career, with her debut album ‘Northern Star’ selling over four million copies worldwide.

Melanie Chisholm

Gates will be open from 6pm for the events at Warwick Castle to allow visitors to take in the spectacular scenery and enjoy the range of artisan food and drink offerings available.

The shows, which will take place on the last weekend of August, will be set within the 64 acres of beautiful grounds and gardens, against the backdrop of the Castle, which is one of the UK’s most popular visitor attractions and ideally located in the very heart of the country.

Warwick Castle

Tickets for Bryan Adams at Warwick Castle Live go on general sale from Friday 30th May, 10am. To book tickets visit warwickcastlelive.co.uk. All other shows are on-sale now.

Presented by RG Live and TEG Live Europe, Warwick Castle Live is becoming a firm fixture in the summer live music calendar, bringing internationally acclaimed, hugely in demand artists and shows to this historic setting for exclusive concerts.

The series has previously hosted Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Johnny Marr, McFly, and Ministry of Sound Classical.