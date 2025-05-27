'A coming of age moment' - Your guide to radical policies Nigel Farage hopes to adopt as Prime Minister

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Reform UK has taken over Staffordshire Council and made gains in Shropshire and Worcestershire in local elections that saw it emerge as a major political power.

The Reform leader used a major speech to accuse the Prime Minister of “betrayal” over his deal with the European Union and the handover of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

Allies said it was a “coming-of-age moment” for Reform after its successes in this month's council contests and the Runcorn and Helsby by-election, which demonstrated that backing the party at the ballot box was not a wasted vote.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has promised a "genuine political revolution" – but his critics say he is high on soundbites and low on policy.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage commited to scrapping the two-child benefit cap, and restoring the winter fuel payment to all pensioners

During a speech in London, he made a series of pledges on policy, which he said reflect his party's commitment to "family, community, and country".

He was flanked by council leaders, mayors and Runcorn MP Sarah Pochin as he made his speech.

The specific policies mentioned during his speech are as follows:

'Undo everything Sir Keir Starmer has done in the last fortnight'

This refers to the recent agreement with the EU and the deal on the future of the Chagos Islands. The Chagos deal will see the sovereignty of the islands handed over to Mauritius and the leasing back of the key Diego Garcia military base for £101 million a year. Mr Farage described it as "the worst deal I've ever seen in my life".

The Government's agreement with the EU was wide-ranging. It included relaxing some border checks and working towards co-operation on electricity, security, law enforcement and irregular migration. Mr Farage said the deal "betrays the very essence of Brexit".

Reverse cuts which saw winter fuel payments removed from 10 million pensioners

This has proved controversial for the Government, including among Labour MPs. Reports suggest the Government is close to reinstating the support.

Ending the triple lock is not ruled out

This protects annual pension increases, so Reform's promise on winter fuel payments may not provide the reassurance some older people are looking for.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson

Scrap the two-child benefit cap

Cabinet minister Bridget Phillipson confirmed on Tuesday that lifting the cap is "under consideration". Mr Farage said the decision is "not because we support a benefits culture, but because we believe for lower-paid workers this actually makes having children just a little bit easier for them".

The change would cost an estimated 3.5 billion and Mr Farage said it is "not a silver bullet".

Scrap net zero

This is one of the major ways Mr Farage is looking to make savings to cover the costs of changes to benefits and support for pensioners' energy bills.

He said net zero "is costing the Exchequer an extraordinary £40 billion plus every year".

End efforts in the public sector to promote diversity, equity and inclusion

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) provides a framework for promoting participation of people who have been historically unrepresented and discriminated against.

A long-term critic of the approach, Mr Farage said it is currently costing the taxpayer up to £7 billion, money that it could ill afford and that would be better off being directed elsewhere.

Savings across local and national government

Reform has recently focused on what it has described as wasteful spending in councils.

Mr Farage also referred to targeting quangos as part of planned savings at a national level.

Mr Farage did not commit to keeping the triple lock on pensions

No more asylum hotels or houses of multiple occupancy

A key policy areas for Reform, Mr Farage said people who come here illegally, across the Channel or in the back of lorries, will not be allowed to stay.

Lifting the level at which people start paying tax to to £20,000

Questioned on the established plan and how it could possibly be funded, Mr Farage accepted it will be “expensive”.