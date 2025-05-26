'We offer a sanctuary for dementia sufferers and their loved-ones' - how caring Wolves stars are helping at Molineux project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Thanks to funding from the Premier League and Professional Footballers’ Association, the new Players’ Project Pilot will not only feature more sessions but also an increased presence from past and present Wolves players, across the men’s and women’s first teams and Academy.

There will also be a new respite group specifically for people caring for a loved one with dementia, offering them the opportunity for respite and to share experiences and advice with each other as part of a support network.

“We are delighted to have been successful with our application for funding from the Players’ Project Pilot and really appreciative of the support from the Premier League and Professional Footballers’ Association,” said Emily Boyle, Senior Older Adults officer with Wolves Foundation.

Meetings are informal and fun

“Molineux Memories has become such an important support network both for people with dementia and their carers, to come together and enjoy a cup of tea and a chat, as well as taking part in activities and welcoming visits from special guests.

“This new funding will help us expand the programme into the community and have even more impact, as well as being able to reach out to different demographics.

“Being able to involve more players from the club, past and present, is going to be a key part of Molineux Memories going forward, and the Senior Leadership Team from the men’s playing staff will be having more influence.”

Launched in 2014, until now, all sessions have all been held at Molineux, including special activities such as quizzes and talks about memorabilia, as well as visits from special guests including past and present Wolves players.

In recent weeks, Nelson Semedo, Marshall Munetsi and Pedro Lima joined the group for a game of Players’ Bingo, Jorgen Strand Larsen and Dan Bentley took part in seated cricket, and John Richards and Steve Daley joined the 80 th anniversary VE Day celebrations.

The new funding will also allow Molineux Memories to be delivered for the first time in care homes across the city for residents unable to travel due to health or mobility issues.

The new year-long Players’ Project Pilot has been launched by the Premier League and PFA with the aim of building stronger connections between players, football clubs and their local communities.

* If you have a loved one living with dementia, and would like more information about whether Molineux Memories can help, please call 07983 467763 or email healthadmin@wolves.co.uk